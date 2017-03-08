April 27, 2020

Barge drifts onto Demopolis Dam

A string of six barges lost control Thursday morning and ultimately came to rest on the Demopolis Lock ... Read more | Add your comment

DFR, Young Professionals team up to distribute meals to children

The Demopolis Fire & Rescue Department recently joined the Demopolis Young Professionals organization to provide weekly meals for ... Read more | Add your comment

Marengo County COVID-19 death confirmed; WRH selected for new testing equipment

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Marengo County has a confirmed 24 cases of the COVID-19 ... Read more | Add your comment

Railroad work will close crossings in downtown Demopolis

Drivers through downtown Demopolis will be routed to a specific street over the coming days as construction will ... Read more | Add your comment

by Robert Blankenship.

by Robert Blankenship.

Domestic dispute leads to murder charge

A domestic shooting in Linden left one man dead and another facing murder charges. According to reports, Josh Cannon and his girlfriend, Blakely Tart, were ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Saturday, April 25, 2020 5:01 pm

DCSS SUPERINTENDENT COLUMN: The Demopolis Difference

Although the typical school year has been interrupted due to COVID-19, the Demopolis City School System’s (DCSS) progress is not slowing down. DCSS continues to ... Read more

by Kyle Kallhoff, Thursday, April 23, 2020 8:52 am

Local business helping others with T-shirt sale

Local business Shirts & More Screen Printing & Embroidery has stepped up to help other local businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Chad ... Read more

by Andrea Burroughs, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 3:58 pm

Demopolis BOE approves three principal contracts

The Demopolis City Schools Board of Education on Monday approved the extension of contracts for three principals. The contracts renewed are for each of the ... Read more

by Robert Blankenship, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 3:47 pm

WAMHC ‘Stepping Up’ mental health care

The West Alabama Mental Health Center is one of nine community mental health organizations facilitating the Stepping Up Initiative implemented, by the Alabama Department of ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Friday, April 17, 2020 3:47 pm

Skywest to partner with United Airlines for Meridian service

MERIDIAN, MS.—Meridian’s airline partner, SkyWest, has reached an agreement to partner with United Airlines to provide Meridian’s air service as of July 1, 2020, with ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 4:09 pm

Marengo County Commission approves hospital bond

The Marengo County Commission met Friday afternoon and approved to move forward in selling a bond issue for the Tombigbee Healthcare Authority. According to Bob ... Read more

by Robert Blankenship, Friday, April 10, 2020 1:07 pm

DCSS campuses providing free Wi-Fi for school assignments

To help families and children with completing school assignments while schools are closed, all Demopolis City Schools and the Board of Education will provide free ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Thursday, April 9, 2020 10:52 am

DCSS implements remote learning; packet pick-up Thursday, Friday

The Demopolis City School System has implemented remote learning following Governor Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order. Remote learning packets can be will be available for curbside ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 4:20 pm

First COVID-19 reported death confirmed in Marengo County

Marengo County has its first “reported death” related to the COVID-19 virus according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. The total cases in the ... Read more

by Robert Blankenship, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 12:21 pm

City of Livingston implements nightly curfew

In response to the increased number of positive COVID-19 cases in Sumter County, the City of Livingston has initiated nightly curfews that will be ongoing ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Friday, April 3, 2020 1:04 pm

DCSS discontinuing pick-up meals program

The Demopolis City School System has announced that the Child Nutrition Program meal pick-up will not be made available following spring break as previously announced. ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Friday, April 3, 2020 10:27 am

Governor Ivey urges small business owners to apply for financial relief

Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday urges Alabama Small Business Owners to respond to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic by taking steps to ensure their business will ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Thursday, April 2, 2020 4:44 pm

Kennedy joins Demopolis Times staff

The Demopolis Times announces that Christi Kennedy has joined the local newspaper staff as Marketing Consultant. Kennedy is bringing 10 years of experiences in marketing ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Thursday, April 2, 2020 3:52 pm

ADEM: Drinking water is safe during COVID-19 crisis

Your drinking water is safe, so there’s no need to hoard cases of bottled water during the coronavirus crisis, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management ... Read more

by Robert Blankenship, Wednesday, April 1, 2020 3:56 pm

DPD taking steps to protect public, officers during outbreak

Demopolis Police Department is taking extra steps to protect citizens and employees against the evolving coronavirus threat. “During this time we will continue to provide ... Read more

by Robert Blankenship, Sunday, March 29, 2020 12:39 pm

COLUMN: Alabama health organizations join to stop spread of COVID-19

The health and safety of Alabamians is our top priority. To that end, the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Hospital Association, Blue Cross ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Friday, March 27, 2020 4:21 pm

DCSS announces plans for COVID-19 closure

With the governor closing schools statewide for the remainder of the year, the Demopolis City School System has released the following updates: Facilities: Schools will ... Read more

by Robert Blankenship, Friday, March 27, 2020 4:16 pm

Suspect’s charges upgraded to murder

The Demopolis Police Department has reported that a suspect is facing murder charges. DPD investigators arrested Jakane Ta’Marcus Robinson, 19, of Mobile on Feb. 23 ... Read more

by Robert Blankenship, Friday, March 27, 2020 12:41 pm

Child Nutrition Program still providing meals to hundreds of children

Even with school facilities closed and students at home, local schools are continuing its efforts to ensure children have access to meals. Through the Demopolis ... Read more

by Robert Blankenship, Friday, March 27, 2020 8:43 am

WRH confirms employee tests positive for COVID-19

Officials with Whitfield Regional Hospital have confirmed that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first confirmed case inside Marengo County. According ... Read more

by Robert Blankenship, Thursday, March 26, 2020 1:53 pm

Demopolis council approves incentive for possible industry

The Demopolis City Council approved an incentive for a possible new industry during an abbreviated meeting on Thursday, March 19. The council agreed to strike ... Read more

by Robert Blankenship, Thursday, March 26, 2020 1:40 pm

First COVID-19 case confirmed in Marengo County

Marengo County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the latest update by the Alabama Department of Public Health. The state saw an ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Thursday, March 26, 2020 8:24 am

COVID-19 testing continues at WRH

Since establishing itself as a COVID-19 test site last week, Whitfield Regional Hospital reports no major problems, or positive cases, as of Tuesday morning. WRH ... Read more

by Robert Blankenship, Wednesday, March 25, 2020 12:31 pm

Man killed in Greene County vehicle accident

A Tennessee man was killed Monday as the result of a vehicle accident in Greene County. Gary Roberts, 53, of Brentwood, Tennessee was pronounced dead ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, March 25, 2020 11:17 am

