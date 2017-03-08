Drivers through downtown Demopolis will be routed to a specific street over the coming days as construction will ...

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Marengo County has a confirmed 24 cases of the COVID-19 ...

The Demopolis Fire & Rescue Department recently joined the Demopolis Young Professionals organization to provide weekly meals for ...

A string of six barges lost control Thursday morning and ultimately came to rest on the Demopolis Lock ...

News Domestic dispute leads to murder charge A domestic shooting in Linden left one man dead and another facing murder charges. According to reports, Josh Cannon and his girlfriend, Blakely Tart, were ...

COLUMNS--FEATURE SPOT DCSS SUPERINTENDENT COLUMN: The Demopolis Difference Although the typical school year has been interrupted due to COVID-19, the Demopolis City School System’s (DCSS) progress is not slowing down. DCSS continues to ...

News Local business helping others with T-shirt sale Local business Shirts & More Screen Printing & Embroidery has stepped up to help other local businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Chad ...

News Demopolis BOE approves three principal contracts The Demopolis City Schools Board of Education on Monday approved the extension of contracts for three principals. The contracts renewed are for each of the ...

News WAMHC ‘Stepping Up’ mental health care The West Alabama Mental Health Center is one of nine community mental health organizations facilitating the Stepping Up Initiative implemented, by the Alabama Department of ...

News Skywest to partner with United Airlines for Meridian service MERIDIAN, MS.—Meridian’s airline partner, SkyWest, has reached an agreement to partner with United Airlines to provide Meridian’s air service as of July 1, 2020, with ...

News Marengo County Commission approves hospital bond The Marengo County Commission met Friday afternoon and approved to move forward in selling a bond issue for the Tombigbee Healthcare Authority. According to Bob ...

News DCSS campuses providing free Wi-Fi for school assignments To help families and children with completing school assignments while schools are closed, all Demopolis City Schools and the Board of Education will provide free ...

News DCSS implements remote learning; packet pick-up Thursday, Friday The Demopolis City School System has implemented remote learning following Governor Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order. Remote learning packets can be will be available for curbside ...

News First COVID-19 reported death confirmed in Marengo County Marengo County has its first “reported death” related to the COVID-19 virus according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. The total cases in the ...

News City of Livingston implements nightly curfew In response to the increased number of positive COVID-19 cases in Sumter County, the City of Livingston has initiated nightly curfews that will be ongoing ...

News DCSS discontinuing pick-up meals program The Demopolis City School System has announced that the Child Nutrition Program meal pick-up will not be made available following spring break as previously announced. ...

News Governor Ivey urges small business owners to apply for financial relief Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday urges Alabama Small Business Owners to respond to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic by taking steps to ensure their business will ...

News Kennedy joins Demopolis Times staff The Demopolis Times announces that Christi Kennedy has joined the local newspaper staff as Marketing Consultant. Kennedy is bringing 10 years of experiences in marketing ...

News ADEM: Drinking water is safe during COVID-19 crisis Your drinking water is safe, so there’s no need to hoard cases of bottled water during the coronavirus crisis, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management ...

News DPD taking steps to protect public, officers during outbreak Demopolis Police Department is taking extra steps to protect citizens and employees against the evolving coronavirus threat. “During this time we will continue to provide ...

Opinion COLUMN: Alabama health organizations join to stop spread of COVID-19 The health and safety of Alabamians is our top priority. To that end, the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Hospital Association, Blue Cross ...

News DCSS announces plans for COVID-19 closure With the governor closing schools statewide for the remainder of the year, the Demopolis City School System has released the following updates: Facilities: Schools will ...

News Suspect’s charges upgraded to murder The Demopolis Police Department has reported that a suspect is facing murder charges. DPD investigators arrested Jakane Ta’Marcus Robinson, 19, of Mobile on Feb. 23 ...

News Child Nutrition Program still providing meals to hundreds of children Even with school facilities closed and students at home, local schools are continuing its efforts to ensure children have access to meals. Through the Demopolis ...

News WRH confirms employee tests positive for COVID-19 Officials with Whitfield Regional Hospital have confirmed that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first confirmed case inside Marengo County. According ...

coronavirus Demopolis council approves incentive for possible industry The Demopolis City Council approved an incentive for a possible new industry during an abbreviated meeting on Thursday, March 19. The council agreed to strike ...

News First COVID-19 case confirmed in Marengo County Marengo County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the latest update by the Alabama Department of Public Health. The state saw an ...

coronavirus COVID-19 testing continues at WRH Since establishing itself as a COVID-19 test site last week, Whitfield Regional Hospital reports no major problems, or positive cases, as of Tuesday morning. WRH ...

News Man killed in Greene County vehicle accident A Tennessee man was killed Monday as the result of a vehicle accident in Greene County. Gary Roberts, 53, of Brentwood, Tennessee was pronounced dead ...