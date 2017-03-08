Top Stories
Barge drifts onto Demopolis Dam
A string of six barges lost control Thursday morning and ultimately came to rest on the Demopolis Lock ...
DFR, Young Professionals team up to distribute meals to children
The Demopolis Fire & Rescue Department recently joined the Demopolis Young Professionals organization to provide weekly meals for ...
Marengo County COVID-19 death confirmed; WRH selected for new testing equipment
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Marengo County has a confirmed 24 cases of the COVID-19 ...
Railroad work will close crossings in downtown Demopolis
Drivers through downtown Demopolis will be routed to a specific street over the coming days as construction will ...
Domestic dispute leads to murder charge
A domestic shooting in Linden left one man dead and another facing murder charges. According to reports, Josh Cannon and his girlfriend, Blakely Tart, were ...
by Staff Reports, Saturday, April 25, 2020 5:01 pm
DCSS SUPERINTENDENT COLUMN: The Demopolis Difference
Although the typical school year has been interrupted due to COVID-19, the Demopolis City School System’s (DCSS) progress is not slowing down. DCSS continues to ...
by Kyle Kallhoff, Thursday, April 23, 2020 8:52 am
Local business helping others with T-shirt sale
Local business Shirts & More Screen Printing & Embroidery has stepped up to help other local businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Chad ...
by Andrea Burroughs, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 3:58 pm
Demopolis BOE approves three principal contracts
The Demopolis City Schools Board of Education on Monday approved the extension of contracts for three principals. The contracts renewed are for each of the ...
by Robert Blankenship, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 3:47 pm
WAMHC ‘Stepping Up’ mental health care
The West Alabama Mental Health Center is one of nine community mental health organizations facilitating the Stepping Up Initiative implemented, by the Alabama Department of ...
by Staff Reports, Friday, April 17, 2020 3:47 pm
Skywest to partner with United Airlines for Meridian service
MERIDIAN, MS.—Meridian’s airline partner, SkyWest, has reached an agreement to partner with United Airlines to provide Meridian’s air service as of July 1, 2020, with ...
by Staff Reports, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 4:09 pm
Marengo County Commission approves hospital bond
The Marengo County Commission met Friday afternoon and approved to move forward in selling a bond issue for the Tombigbee Healthcare Authority. According to Bob ...
by Robert Blankenship, Friday, April 10, 2020 1:07 pm
DCSS campuses providing free Wi-Fi for school assignments
To help families and children with completing school assignments while schools are closed, all Demopolis City Schools and the Board of Education will provide free ...
by Staff Reports, Thursday, April 9, 2020 10:52 am
DCSS implements remote learning; packet pick-up Thursday, Friday
The Demopolis City School System has implemented remote learning following Governor Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order. Remote learning packets can be will be available for curbside ...
by Staff Reports, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 4:20 pm
First COVID-19 reported death confirmed in Marengo County
Marengo County has its first “reported death” related to the COVID-19 virus according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. The total cases in the ...
by Robert Blankenship, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 12:21 pm
City of Livingston implements nightly curfew
In response to the increased number of positive COVID-19 cases in Sumter County, the City of Livingston has initiated nightly curfews that will be ongoing ...
by Staff Reports, Friday, April 3, 2020 1:04 pm
DCSS discontinuing pick-up meals program
The Demopolis City School System has announced that the Child Nutrition Program meal pick-up will not be made available following spring break as previously announced. ...
by Staff Reports, Friday, April 3, 2020 10:27 am
Governor Ivey urges small business owners to apply for financial relief
Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday urges Alabama Small Business Owners to respond to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic by taking steps to ensure their business will ...
by Staff Reports, Thursday, April 2, 2020 4:44 pm
Kennedy joins Demopolis Times staff
The Demopolis Times announces that Christi Kennedy has joined the local newspaper staff as Marketing Consultant. Kennedy is bringing 10 years of experiences in marketing ...
by Staff Reports, Thursday, April 2, 2020 3:52 pm
ADEM: Drinking water is safe during COVID-19 crisis
Your drinking water is safe, so there’s no need to hoard cases of bottled water during the coronavirus crisis, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management ...
by Robert Blankenship, Wednesday, April 1, 2020 3:56 pm
DPD taking steps to protect public, officers during outbreak
Demopolis Police Department is taking extra steps to protect citizens and employees against the evolving coronavirus threat. “During this time we will continue to provide ...
by Robert Blankenship, Sunday, March 29, 2020 12:39 pm
COLUMN: Alabama health organizations join to stop spread of COVID-19
The health and safety of Alabamians is our top priority. To that end, the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Hospital Association, Blue Cross ...
by Staff Reports, Friday, March 27, 2020 4:21 pm
DCSS announces plans for COVID-19 closure
With the governor closing schools statewide for the remainder of the year, the Demopolis City School System has released the following updates: Facilities: Schools will ...
by Robert Blankenship, Friday, March 27, 2020 4:16 pm
Suspect’s charges upgraded to murder
The Demopolis Police Department has reported that a suspect is facing murder charges. DPD investigators arrested Jakane Ta’Marcus Robinson, 19, of Mobile on Feb. 23 ...
by Robert Blankenship, Friday, March 27, 2020 12:41 pm
Child Nutrition Program still providing meals to hundreds of children
Even with school facilities closed and students at home, local schools are continuing its efforts to ensure children have access to meals. Through the Demopolis ...
by Robert Blankenship, Friday, March 27, 2020 8:43 am
WRH confirms employee tests positive for COVID-19
Officials with Whitfield Regional Hospital have confirmed that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first confirmed case inside Marengo County. According ...
by Robert Blankenship, Thursday, March 26, 2020 1:53 pm
Demopolis council approves incentive for possible industry
The Demopolis City Council approved an incentive for a possible new industry during an abbreviated meeting on Thursday, March 19. The council agreed to strike ...
by Robert Blankenship, Thursday, March 26, 2020 1:40 pm
First COVID-19 case confirmed in Marengo County
Marengo County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the latest update by the Alabama Department of Public Health. The state saw an ...
by Staff Reports, Thursday, March 26, 2020 8:24 am
COVID-19 testing continues at WRH
Since establishing itself as a COVID-19 test site last week, Whitfield Regional Hospital reports no major problems, or positive cases, as of Tuesday morning. WRH ...
by Robert Blankenship, Wednesday, March 25, 2020 12:31 pm
Man killed in Greene County vehicle accident
A Tennessee man was killed Monday as the result of a vehicle accident in Greene County. Gary Roberts, 53, of Brentwood, Tennessee was pronounced dead ...